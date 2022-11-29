From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Sports stakeholders under the auspices of Nigeria Sports Philanthropists’ Award, has revealed plans to raise over N1.5 billion to build 12 standard basketball courts, 12 standard tennis courts and 12 mini football fields in secondary schools.

Speaking through its president, Vincent Michael, they revealed that while sports philanthropists like Emmanuel Iwuanyawu and over 20 others will receive award, MKO Abiola and Pastor TB Joshua among others will be rewarded posthumously.

“The selection process for the beneficiaries of this Award cuts across support to local tournaments, major international sporting competitions such as; African Cup of Nations, FIFA World Cups, All Africa Games, Solidarity Games, Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games, etc,” he said.

While announcing that it has the full support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the organisers said: “There are also different categories: Veterans, Emerging as well as Governments. The occasion is expected to be attended by top government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, captains of industries, sports men and women and other stakeholders.

“There will also be launching and fund raising for the N1.5 billion for the Nigeria Grassroots Sport Facilities Development. Nigeria has a comparative advantage as a result of the abundant talents scattered all over the country.

“We believe that the scholastic athleticism is a fundamental right of every youth, therefore, we intend to use the occasion to raise fund for the commencement of the construction of 12 Standard Basketball courts, 12 Standard Tennis courts and 12 Mini Football fields at different public schools in the 6 Geo-Political Zones of the country,” he promised.

Defending the Award, Vincent said: “the Nigeria Sports Philanthropists Award is a platform generated by the Society for Promotion of sports, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD), Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

This prestigious Award is about the highest recognition and honour in Nigerian Sports Industry from 1960. It is primarily to give honour and recognition to those who deserve it in terms of contribution and support to sport industry at any level.

Over the years, Nigeria has been engaging in one sporting activity or the other with emphasis largely on the athletes and their coaches. But little or nothing has been said concerning the Nigerian sports philanthropists who have continued to invest their hard earned money to develop facilities, sponsor and support the athletes.

Most of them had to sacrifice the comfort of their immediate families to always ensure they provided for the athletes as at when due. Some even singlehandedly ran sports clubs for several years.

While most of them are still living, there are also others who have died without a formal “thank you” to them. It is a well-known fact that when you appreciate a good gesture, it gives more encouragement even to other people because they too know that their modest support would be appreciated someday,” he noted.