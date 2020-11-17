The Association of Sports Veterans of Nigeria (ASVN) mourns the passing of one of its founding members, Chief Bisi Lawrence, alias Biz Law.

In a press release made available to the media and signed by its Secretary General, Elder Paul Bassey, the President of the Association Chief Jonathan Ogufere described his passing as the falling of a “giant Iroko tree.

“This is a great loss. The nation has lost. Politics has lost a watchdog, sports has lost a gem with decades of experience and contribution to our overall development, a giant Iroko tree has fallen.”

The Veterans president said he received the news with “great shock. I wish it were not true. Yes, death is a necessary end, yet, its suddenness, without any warning has shaken the very foundation of our existence.

“Here is a wordsmith par excellence, a fearless journalist whose vintage write ups was always a must read as he deployed all his broadcast and sports experience to educate and entertain his teeming listeners and readers.

“We will miss him, especially his contribution at our meetings. All his deliveries were laced with facts and figures, with the minutest details thrown in for effect.”

The former vice chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Chairman of the Media Committee of the Nigeria 99 FIFA U-20 World Cup will be remembered for his role in pioneering the employment of coach Clemens Westerhof that led to the winning of the Nations Cup and our qualification for the first ever World Cup in the USA in 1994.

“The Association of Sports Veterans join million of Nigerians in mourning a titan of journalism, a sport colossus whose footprints on the sands of time will remain indelible.

“He made Vanguard Newspapers a must read with his captivating prose and command of the queen’s language,” Chief Ogufere emphasised.