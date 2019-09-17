SportsDay newspaper’s Editor, Mr. Sam O’Femi Olusetire, will, on Friday, join other members of his family for the burial of their late mother, Mrs. Victoria Olawunmi (V.O.) Fasetire, who passed on last Wednesday, at the age of 87.

The late Mrs. Fasetire, a retired caterer and headmistress, who spent 10 years of her early life in London with her husband, also late, died at a hospital in Ilesha, Osun State, during a brief Illness.

She is survived by five children, the last of which is Olusetire (The Speed Tongue), a renowned journalist, whose experience of over 25 years in the profession has seen him work in the print, electronic and online media, with current radio programme presentations under the banner of popular broadcaster, Mr. Bimbo Adeola (The Top Striker) at 27 July Limited, in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the burial programme, there will be a Christian wake for the late Mrs Fasetire on Thursday night and interment early Friday, both of which will hold at the family compound, near Atakunmosa High School, Oshu, Osun State.

Reception follows immediately after interment on Friday morning at the same venue.