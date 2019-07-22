Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, has described sports, and football in particular, as a sure means of curbing youth restiveness.

The Deputy Governor stated this while flagging off the third edition of the Governor Seriake Dickson Football Tournament otherwise known as Restoration Cup at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.

Commending the organisers for putting the competition together, Jonah stressed that organising a tournament with 161 teams participating was unprecedented.

His words: “A tournament with 161 teams is not an easy thing. The advantage to us is that it goes down to every corner of the state. When they say talent hunt, this best explains it.

“Youths everywhere in the country exhibit lots of energy and if you don’t direct that energy well, they will direct it. One of the areas that is like a religion in Nigeria is football. So, when you have every corner or almost every community involved in football, you are actually solving a problem.”

The Sports Commissioner, Perekiye Buruboyefe, commended sponsors and individuals who contributed toward the competition.

“As you are aware, we have had this competition twice before now. The first one we had the finals in Nembe and the second finals we had it here. I just want to say we will see beautiful football throughout this competition,” he said.