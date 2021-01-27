Chief Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has described the Sportsville award being bestowed on him and other prominent Nigerians on Saturday January 30 in Lagos as a morale booster.

“I want to thank the Sportsville board for this recognition…it is an award that I would describe as a morale booster as we strive to eradicate bad pitches not just in Nigeria but Africa. I would be in Lagos to receive the award,” Egbe stated.

He stressed that the FIFA Goal Project, which his outfit is handling in Ugborodo, Escravos is another opportunity to showcase what Monimichelle can do. The maiden Sportsville award is billed to take place at Ibis Royale hotel, Ikeja on Saturday.

The ten awardees to be honored are Rivers state governor His Excellency Nyesom Wike (POS), Edo State deputy governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, NBBF boss, Engr Musa Kida, NOC president, Engr Habu Gumel, NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, and the CEO of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, veteran sports journalist cum media icon, Dr Larry Izamoje of Brilla FM and Super Eagles number one supporter, Dr Rauf Ladipo.