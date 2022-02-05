With few days to the second edition of the annual Sportsville Award, Sports Minister, Hon Sunday Dare and other awardees say they are warming up for the event with excitement.

Hon Dare while accepting the award said the management of Sportsville has done well by choosing to bestow honour to whom it is due.

Dare assured that he would be in Lagos personally to receive the award.

“I am excited to be part of this award. Sportsville has been one of the most credible and objective sports programme on air. The award comes from its stable is one to cherish,” added Hon Dare who sent representatives to the maiden edition last year.

The CEO of Channels TV, John Momoh, was also full of praise for Sportsville declaring the annual award as one that would help the development of Nigerian sports.

Momoh, who is being honoured for the positive impact the Annual Channels Kiddies Cup Tournament, has had on Nigeria Football promised to grace the occasion in person.