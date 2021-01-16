Sports loving Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has accepted the Sportsville award to be bestowed on him and other sports personalities in Lagos on January 30.

The Deputy Governor who spoke through Ebomhiana Musa said the award which is coming from a very credible outfit like Sportsville is one which he cherishes and would be in Lagos to personally receive.

“My boss, Philip Shaibu has accepted the Sportsville award and he would be in Lagos by the Grace of God to personally receive it. This is an award he cherishes because it is coming from a very credible body. Sportsville is run by the best brains in the sports media industry,” Musa said.

The Edo Deputy Governor is being honored for his immense contribution to Sports development not just in Edo State but the country at large.

The deputy governor, a consummate athlete himself is a registered player for the Arsenal of Benin, Bendel Insurance, thus making him the first Deputy Governor in the country to play in the Nigerian Premier Football League.

He has personally ensured with the support of his boss, Gov Godwin Obaseki to see the revival of sports in Edo State. Edo with world class sporting facilities is set to host the national sports festival next month.

Other awardees are, Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike (POS), President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, NBBF boss, Engr. Musa Kida, NOC president, Engr Habu Gumel, NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, and the CEO of Monimichelle Group Mr Ebi Egbe, veteran sports journalist cum media icon, Dr Larry Izamoje of Brilla FM and Super Eagles number one supporter, Dr Rauf Ladipo.