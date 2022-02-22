Former board member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaja Ayo Omidiran, has revealed her excitement over the award given to her by the organisers of the annual Sportsville Awards.

The proprietor of Omidiran Babes, alongside other top dignitaries, was recently awarded for their performance in the area of sports in the country.

The former House of Rep member was presented the Recognition Award in recognition of her contribution to women’s football development in the country.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Omidiran, who had in attendance her husband and other well-wishers, said the reward for good work is always additional work and she is ready to continue her investment in girl-child.

“I am overwhelmed by the award and it is obviously another call to service for me,” she said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I can’t say we have done enough for football but we are going to continue working to make it better, especially helping the young girls who pick interest in football to grow.

“The organisers should take the praise and I can assure them, I won’t relent or stop what I am doing. I want to use this opportunity to thank all the people involved in the award and also my political party APC and group, Women for Swaga, thank u all.”

The chairperson of the Women for Swaga, Hon. Omobolanle Akinyemi-Obe, while talking to our correspondent, said the award did not come as a surprise because Alhaja Omidiran has shown over time her love for people.