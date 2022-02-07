CEO, Sportsville Communication Services Ltd, Frank Ilaboya, says he is excited with the widespread acceptance of the annual Sportsville Recognition Awards.

Ilaboya stated this during a parley with journalists on Saturday, ahead of awards ceremony, which holds February 13.

“I’m excited with the re- views the award is getting within such a short time,” Ilaboya said.

“When we started the project last year, little did we know that we would be getting this huge followership within such a short period.

“The reason behind the award, like we stated during the maiden edition, was to recognise and appreciate

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .