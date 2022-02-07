CEO, Sportsville Communication Services Ltd, Frank Ilaboya, says he is excited with the widespread acceptance of the annual Sportsville Recognition Awards.
Ilaboya stated this during a parley with journalists on Saturday, ahead of awards ceremony, which holds February 13.
“I’m excited with the re- views the award is getting within such a short time,” Ilaboya said.
“When we started the project last year, little did we know that we would be getting this huge followership within such a short period.
“The reason behind the award, like we stated during the maiden edition, was to recognise and appreciate
personalities who have contributed in no small way to the growth and development of sports over the years. We recognise that such appreciation will not only give them inner satisfaction, it will also spur them to do more while also encouraging others to follow their steps.
“I am happy with the encouragement we have so far received from the sporting public. It shows the idea is coming at the right time. The Hon Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, was part of the top dignitaries last year as a way of endorsing the idea.
“We want to thank him and other Nigerians who have embraced the idea,” the one time Chairman of Lagos SWAN added.
