The organisers have rolled out the name of awardees for this year’s Sportsville Special Recognition Award.

The ceremony, which comes up on Sunday, February 13, 2022, has names of prominent Nigerian sports personalities to be bestowed with the prestigious award

A release signed by the CEO of Sportsville Communication Services Ltd, Frank Ilaboya, disclosed that a total of 11 eminent Nigerian sports personalities would be honoured in different categories.

The awardees are; Hon. Daniel Igali, Mike Itemuagbor, Dr. Sunny Ojeagbase, Hon Ayo Omidiran, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, Chief Segun Odegbami (MON), Ugo Udezue, Hon Tony Okowa, John Momoh, Barr. Seyi Akinwumi and Dr. Danladi Bako.

Ilaboya noted that those to be honoured were carefully selected based on their contributions to the nation’s sports development over the years.

“The above nominees came up after a very thorough process and we congratulate them all,” added Ilaboya.

The Sportsville Special Recognition Award would take place at the prestigious Radisson Hotel on Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.