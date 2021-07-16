To cultivate gender equality in music and support female creators, Spotify’s Equal Music Programme has announced the addition of Rhita Nattah, a Moroccan singer, songwriter and composer, who made her debut with the track, Not The Same in 2019.

Nattah is currently working with producer, Samir El Bousaadi on building her music catalogue and is dedicating her time to fulfilling her passion for music. Inspired by Moroccan traditional music as well as reggae and jazz genres, Rhita lists Amy Winehouse and Queen Omega as some of the voices she fell in love with. The musician has been vocal about the challenges she faced as a creator determined to pursue her music career in a market where the music industry is almost non-existent. Having always wanted to study music but faced with limited opportunities, Rhita’s passion and dedication were her driving force to learn more. She taught herself English, how to play the guitar, composing, singing and songwriting.

Speaking, Rhita said: “Women in the music field are generally overlooked and under-appreciated. Streaming platforms like Spotify make it easier for us to create freely and be recognised for the art we make as producers, singers, songwriters, and sometimes our own managers as well. I can’t thank Equal Africa enough for being a big part of this development and for celebrating female musicians in Africa.”

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub Saharan Africa adds, “Working with an artiste like Rhita Nattah truly embodies what Equal is about – presenting the diverse array of brilliant artistes from every corner of the continent and the world! We remain committed to leveling the playing field for female creators by giving emerging and established artistes equal opportunities on our platform.”

