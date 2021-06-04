For Nigerian music lovers, this is the best of times as Spotify offers its free and first-time users the benefits of a premium account.

From May 26 to June 22, Spotify is offering three months free to eligible free and first time-users for the Individual Premium plan. The plan gives subscribers an audio streaming experience with ad-free music listening, and on-demand audio anytime.

On Spotify, users get access to more than 70 million tracks and more than 2.6 million podcast titles that include topics such as comedy, society/culture, sports, business and many more. Being away from the social circle doesn’t mean listeners can’t keep up-to-date with the latest tracks. Spotify offers local, curated playlists that are continuously updated with the newest releases giving listeners the opportunity to discover new music and artistes from Nigeria and the rest of the continent. Some of the playlists updated weekly include African Heat, AmaPiano Grooves, and RADAR Africa.

Meanwhile, to mark Africa Day, Spotify has announced that Burna Boy is the most streamed African artiste globally; and himself, Wizkid and Mr. Eazi are the most streamed artistes outside of Nigeria. Burna Boy has used his sound to drive successful collabos including Loved By You ft. Justin Bieber and Location ft. British rapper, Dave. Over the past 90 days (March – May 2021), Loved By You has amassed over 31 million streams globally.

Similarly, the phenomenal global success of Master KG’s hit, Jerusalema ft. Nomcebo Zikode led to an Afrobeats inspired remix featuring Burna Boy, garnered over 43 million streams globally over the last 90 days (March – May 2021). African artistes are not just featuring on the global stage they are also owning it!

Commenting, Phiona Okumu, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, says, “Spotify has always celebrated Africa’s abundance of talent and diversity. Now with Spotify’s presence across Africa, we will continue to use the power of the platform to amplify African creators to a global audience. This serves to offer artists even more opportunity to further strengthen their connection to their audiences as well as drive the discovery of their music to new audiences, which, for us, is an integral part of the user’s listening experience.”