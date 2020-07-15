In the United States of America, a young, talented, notable lawyer and Tech Founder Nneka Egbujiobi, Esq. has received numerous accolades for her recent innovation that supports social networking and helps Africans in the diaspora create beneficial connections. Her innovative capacity and concern is to ensure that men and women across African communities were able to locate and connect with Africans globally.

The young Tech Founder and prominent Lawyer Nneka Egbujiobi, Esq, (soon to be know as Nneka Ihim, Esq., as she is currently engaged) was born in Boston, Massachusetts USA, where she grew up in firm anticipation for relevance and creative impacts. As a child and in her formative years, young Nneka was already known to be selfless and dedicated to promoting dialogue and productive relationships.

Nneka Egbujiobi, Esq. grew up under the care, guidance and influence of her parents, Dr. Leo Egbujiobi a US based Interventional Cardiologist and his wife Bridget Egbujiobi, who both left Nigeria and relocated to United States of America in 1979. At several occasions Nneka Egbujiobi, Esq. has decribed her parents as her biggest influences and that they were the forces that structured her visionary paths, as well as imbibed in her the humane nature of selfless services to humanity.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in English, Language and Literature from the University of Michigan, where she was a University Correspondent for CNN, Nneka Egbujiobi, Esq. decided to expand her field of knowledge by attending the University of Wisconsin Law School, where she bagged her jurist doctorate degree and was licensed as a recognized Attorney. Nneka Egbujiobi, Esq. was however committed to the practice of law in California where she has handled the litigation of multimillion dollar cases for quite a number of years, before delving into her passion in African social networking.

Having practiced law for few years, she decided to create and bring into reality the innovation of her enterpreneurial capacity. She engaged intrinsic motivations and developed the “Hello Africa” application a mobile application platform where Africans like herself could meet a vast majority of sophisticated and quality people that can be resourceful to their lives.

Since then and until today, the Hello Africa Application has continued to help women like herself to form much-desired connections with other Africans and to improve their dating prospects, thereby, creating a social reward for the ceaseless hard work of so many genuine, loving women across Africa communities.