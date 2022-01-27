The celebration of the 2022 Chinese New year begins in Nigeria, as the Chinese Community in Nigeria celebrates the spring festival and the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing in a colorful event.

The new year tagged “One World, One Spring, Huaxing Shines: Sharing Love Endlessly, marks the start of a new year in accordance with the Chinese Lunar calendar, is called the year of the Tiger.

The event was put together by the Huaxing Art Troupe Nigeria Limited, which commended the effort and contribution of Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and also the Chinese Community in Nigeria.

In a letter sent by the Consulate General of the Peoples Republic of China in Lagos, Chu MaoMing, he said, The celebration promotes the cultural communication between China and Nigeria, adding that it shows the good wishes of Overseas Chinese for a better relationship between the two countries.

There were colorful display of culture by both countries, ranging from Nigeria Atilogun Dance, Otigba Cultural Dance, the Chinese Lion Dance and King Fu fan dance.

Among the highlights of the event is the presentation of scholarships worth 100,000 to 80 Nigerian students each to ease their academic pursuit.

During the scholarship presentation, Dr Eric Ni, Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe, Nigeria, said the kind gesture was extended to them in demonstration of their love for the beneficiaries.

Ni said the students were randomly picked and the focus was on children from the downtrodden in the society who might not be able to afford certain educational needs and whose parents are low income earners.

Also, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was represented by the Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), Mrs Oluwabunmi Amao said that there is need for Nigeria and China to broaden their cultural and people-to-people exchanges to deepen the traditional relationship.

Furthermore, she said, apart from the strong bond already established, the two countries have huge potential for investment cooperation, which she said was highly complementary in the field of energy, resources and infrastructure.

Among the dignitaries at event are, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Matthew Uwaekwe, Coordinator, Nigeria-China Business Council, Dr Chioma Ajunwa, Nigeria first Olympic Medalist and a host of others.

The Chinese new year calendar for year 2022 begins on Feb.1 while the 2022 Olympic winter games will commence on Feb.4 in Beijing, China.