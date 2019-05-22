Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly ended their interest in Crystal Palaceattacker, Wilfried Zaha.

The 26-year-old only signed a new long-term deal with the Eagles in the latter stages of 2018, but it is understood that he is desperate to leave Selhurst Park ahead of the 2019-2020 campaign.

Arsenal and Tottenham were both said to be considering a summer swoop, but according to the London Evening Standard, Spurs have ‘ended their interest’ after learning that Palace want £100 million.

The Ivory Coast international, who had also been linked with a return to Manchester United, scored 10 goals and contributed 10 assists in 34 Premier League appearances for the Eagles during the 2018-19 season.

Tottenham will face Liverpool in the Champions League final at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium on June 1.