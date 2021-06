Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is again being linked with a move to England.

After a difficult season in Turin, Bonucci could be part of an expected clearout held under new coach Max Allegri.

TMW says a move to England could be on, where he is a target for Tottenham.

Now 34, Bonucci has a deal with Juve to 2024.

He has spoken in the past of coming close to joining Manchester City in Pep Guardiola’s first season.