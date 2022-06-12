Tottenham has reportedly pinpointed Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as an alternative to Gabriel Jesus, should Arsenal win the race for the Manchester City star. Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici are seemingly keen to bring in an attacker as part of their summer rebuild, which fans hope will see them compete for silverware next campaign.

Spurs may not be content to sit back and watch their local rivals win the race for Gabriel Jesus. And it could be a good time to capitalise given that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly growing frustrated with the lack of progress, as the deal has not even progressed to personal terms.

The Brazilian has been offered to Tottenham by City, according to The Times, and the Premier League seems his most likely destination if he is to leave the Etihad this summer. But if Arsenal win the race or Jesus’ £50million price tag proves too hefty, Spurs do have alternatives.

Football.london claim that Osimhen has been on the club’s radar since he was in Ligue 1 with Lille. Now playing for Napoli and with an impressive Serie A season under his belt, the 23-year-old would inevitably command a huge transfer fee.

Osimhen has all the right attributes to thrive in the Premier League as the pacey, physical striker netted 18 goals in 32 matches last term. But Napoli won’t let him go cheap, not least because they shelled out a whopping £73m to sign him back in 2020.

