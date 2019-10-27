Emma Njoku

Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to punch above their weight when they confront Liverpool at the Anfield this afternoon, in this weekend’s juiciest fixture of the English Premier League.

Still haunted by the ghost of June 1 Champions League final defeat to their hosts, Spurs, whose season has been bumpy, will draw confidence from Wednesday’s 5-0 thumping of Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League tie.

But if records are anything to go by, the visitors stand little chance of threatening their hosts who appear to be on a roller coaster.

In their three meetings last season, Tottenham lost on each occasion. Besides, the Reds are not only on top of the EPL log, but are currently unbeaten in 44 league games at home. Statistics also show that Spurs have won only once in their last 25 league visits to Anfield.

Liverpool had not dropped a point in the league this season until last weekend’s 1-1 scores at Man United, after which they bounced back in style on Wednesday when they thrashed Belgian side, Genk, 4-1 on the latter’s home ground in their Champions League group game.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have endured some dreadful results this season but striker, Dele Ali, is confident that their struggle ended with Wednesday’s Champions League command performance against Red Star Belgrade.

Anfield is a daunting place to visit for any team in world football right now, but Spurs in particular will be dreading the trip having failed to win an away game of any kind all season – the last three of which have all ended in defeat.

Joel Matip could still be missing for Liverpool, while Xherdan Shaqiri also remains sidelined.

They are Klopp’s only injury concerns, however, with Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to return after missing the Genk victory with a virus. Dejan Lovren may continue alongside Virgil van Dijk if Matip is out, although Joe Gomez remains an option.

It will be interesting to see what Klopp does in midfield, with six strong options at his disposal.

Fabinho is a certainty to start, as always, but the manager must then decide whether to be cautious or dynamic in his approach. Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson could easily be restored, but the midweek performances of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have provided serious food for thought. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all fit and available.

Spurs will still be without injured skipper Hugo Lloris, but could finally hand a debut to Ryan Sessegnon as he continues his recovery from a card.

Perhaps, the biggest decision for Pochettino will be whether to switch formation to the same 3-4-3 which caused Liverpool problems against United, although a similar system did not work entirely well for Spurs against Watford late timeout.

Should that be the case, then Lamela could be one of the unfortunate players to miss out, with Dele Alli having seemingly regained Pochettino’s trust ahead of the likes of Christian Eriksen.

Ahead of today’s match, Klopp and Pochettino reflected on their June’s Champions League final which was the last time the teams met.

“It was tough-it was all or nothing, and it was nothing. We felt empty,” Pochettino said.

“We won the Champions League final, we know that’s additional motivation (for Spurs) to put things right,”said Klopp.

With Spurs in 11th place on the log, 13 points separate them from Liverpool who are at the top with 25 points after nine games.

The Reds are strong favourites going into the game, but Spurs could capitalise on their hosts’ inconsistent form lately, as they look to avenge the Champions League final defeat in Madrid in June.