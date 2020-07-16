Bunmi Ogunyale

Victor Osimhen could be making a last-minute U-turn to join Premier League club, Tottenham, for £73.5million, according to French journalist, Mohamed Bouhafsi.

The Nigerian international is on the verge of joining Serie A giants, Napoli, and it is understood his personal terms have been agreed.

But Bouhafsi claims Spurs are one of the two Premier League clubs trying to sign the 21-year-old, but admits that Napoli are still in the lead.

And it has been suggested that only a last-minute disagreement could stop Gennaro Gattuso’s side from signing the Lille striker.

But Tottenham are understood to be in financial crisis after journalist Alasdair Gold revealed the Lily Whites sealed a £175million loan from the British government after incurring losses of £200million.

This situation could leave the north London club out of the race to sign the Super Eagles forward who also has been linked with other top European clubs. Osimhen had tremendous figures as a striker in the French league scoring 18 times and providing six assists in all competitions.

However, Osimhen has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur’s frontman, Harry Kane, must leave the club before considering a move to the North London side.

The striker, who had a sensational debut season in Ligue 1, has reportedly been on Spurs’ radar since the January transfer window.

Reports previously indicated that the North Londoners had made a £62million offer to sign the Lille star this summer.

But Osimhen, according to a competent source who pleaded anonymity, would be willing to join the London club should they show Harry Kane the exit.