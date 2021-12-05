(NAN)

Wasiu Sanni, Head Coach of Lagos State Squash Association, said on Sunday that coaches that are passionate about the sport are the ones that can identify talented players.

The former national squash champion told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that a player is as good as his or her coach.

“Well-motivated coaches will give their best to identify talents,’’ he said.

“There are many factors to be considered in the improvement of quality coaching and talents recognition.

“A coach must first and foremost have a love for what he or she is doing in order to succeed, just as access to good infrastructure also matters.

“Coaching should not be neglected if genuine development of the sport must be made at the grassroots,’’ Sanni said.

He called for more training for coaches to ensure that they were abreast of current trends.

“We had one training of recent, which was impactful. We need more of such training to enable us to build on our knowledge of the game.

“The quality of a coach determines to a large extent the development of the game; we want to appeal to squash enthusiasts to give support like they have always done.

“Government alone can’t fix it,’’ Sanni said.

