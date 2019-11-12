The delegation of the Senior Men National Team of Benin Republic, known as Squirrels, will land in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State today, ahead of tomorrow’s 2021 AFCON qualifying duel with the Super Eagles.

Both teams clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in the Day One encounter of the qualifying campaign as from 5pm on Wednesday. The two teams were also part of the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt, with Nigeria winning the bronze medals while Benin Republic famously defeated Morocco while holding their own against Cameroon and Ghana.

Players of the Super Eagles began arriving in Uyo on Sunday, with defender Kenneth Omeruo and utility player Samuel Kalu among the early birds at the Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resorts.

CAF has named Senegalese official Issa Sy as referee for the match, to be assisted by compatriots Nouha Bangoura (assistant referee 1), El Hadji Abdoul Aziz Gueye (assistant referee 2) and Fatou Thioune (fourth official).

The Day 1 clash in the qualifying series will also see Munkaila Nassam Adam from Ghana as match commissioner while Kria Samir Bouzareah from Algeria will play the role of referee assessor.

The match officials arrived in Uyo on Monday.

Cameroon is the designated host nation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals.