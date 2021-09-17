Sri Lanka’s Health Minister, Keheliya Rambukwella said the nationwide quarantine curfew which had come into effect from August had been extended till Oct. 1 to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The minister made the announcement on Friday after a meeting with the country’s Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said that the president had decided to extend the quarantine curfew till 4:00 a.m. local time on Oct. 1.

He, however, said government essential services impacting the economy will be allowed to function during the curfew.

“ I will be consulting with Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to decide which government institutions will be kept open as essential services that contribute to the economy.

“While the lockdown is in progress, I urge all citizens to get the available vaccines as soon as possible,’’ he said.

Sri Lanka was to lift the ongoing quarantine curfew on Sept. 21 but extended it following a recommendation from the health experts.

According to health experts, the country is facing a rapid spread of the Delta variant of the virus with 498,694 people infected with the virus since March last year and 11,817 people dead from the virus. (Xinhua/NAN)

