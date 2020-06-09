Sri Lanka has extended the visas of all foreigners in the country till July 11 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic which has stranded many foreigners in the island country, the Immigration and Emigration Department said on Tuesday.

“Considering the aforementioned circumstances, it is decided to extend the validity period of all types of Visas for another period of 30 days with effect from June 11,’’ the statement said.

Sri Lanka’s Tourism Ministry in March said over 11,000 tourists were stranded in the country due to the closure of airports globally following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The government said that as at May 4, a total of 11,389 tourists were currently in Sri Lanka, and the government had requested them to register with the recently launched “Tourist & Expatriate Support Center” website. (Xinhua/NAN)