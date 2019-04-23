A series of coordinated bombings on Easter Sunday has rocked Sri Lanka.

More than 320 people were killed and at least 500 wounded in the deadliest attack in Sri Lanka since the end of the civil war 10 years ago.

The blasts targeted three churches as well as four hotels – including the Shangri-La, Kingsbury and the Cinnamon Grand – in the capital Colombo.

Nearly all victims were Sri Lankan. Dozens of foreigners were also killed.

There were no claims of responsibility but cabinet spokesperson and health minister Rajitha Senaratne blamed the bombings on National Thowheeth Jama’ath, a little-known Muslim organisation.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday, April 23:

ISIL claims responsibility

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group has claimed responsibility for the bombings via its Amaq news portal.

The message did not give evidence of the group’s involvement in the attacks.

Two brothers were hotel suicide bombers: AFP sources

Two brothers played a key role in the Easter Sunday blasts, police sources told AFP news agency.

The brothers, sons of a wealthy Colombo spice trader, blew themselves up as guests queued for breakfast at the Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grand hotels in the capital, the source said.

The sources also said that a fourth hotel was targeted in the string of bombings, but the attack failed.

At least 45 children killed in Sri Lanka attacks: UN

At least 45 children were among the more than 320 people killed in the bomb attacks, the United Nations said.

“The total now is 45 children who died,” UNICEF spokesperson Christophe Boulierac told reporters in Geneva.

He added that the toll could rise as many other minors “are wounded and are now fighting for their lives in intensive care units across the country”.

Attacks in ‘retaliation for Christchurch’: dep. defence minister

An initial probe into deadly suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka shows it was “retaliation for Christchurch,” the country’s deputy defence minister said.

“The preliminary investigations have revealed that what happened in Sri Lanka was in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch,” state minister of defence Ruwan Wijewardene told parliament.

Fifty people were killed in shooting attacks on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on March 15.

A little known Muslim organisation, National Thawheeth Jama’ath (NTJ), has been linked to the the worst attacks on the Indian Ocean island since its civil war ended a decade ago.

Wijewardene said that along with NTJ, another local group, Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim (JMI) was also believed to be involved in the attacks.

“It was done by National Thawheed Jama’ut along with JMI,” he said.

Death toll climbs to 321: dep. defence minister

The death toll of the Easter Sunday bombings has climbed further to 321, state defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene announced.

Speaking in parliament in Colombo, Wijewardene said the toll included 38 foreigners.

About 375 people are still being treated in hospital.

Mass burial for bombings victims

The first mass burial for the victims of Easter Sunday bombings took place in Colombo.

Mourners and relatives of the victims brought flowers to the memorial service and prayed with the clergy as coffins were being carried in and out of the church.