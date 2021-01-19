(Xinhua/NAN)
Sri Lanka’s cabinet of ministers on Tuesday approved sign language as a recognised means of communication and decided to advise the legal draftsmen to draft the relevant bill.
Local media on Tuesday quoted the Government Information Department as making the announcement.
In a statement, the department said the proposal was tabled by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
It said the proposal would help make sign language as a recognised means of communication in accessing educational needs, legal matters, health facilities, various government services and private services.
A recent study by the Ministry of Health showed that nine per cent of the total population of Sri Lanka suffered from some sort of hearing disorder.
Click Here>>>>>>Anti-kidnap and anti-theft device for tracking and listening<<<<<<
Leave a Reply