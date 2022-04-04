Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday extended an invitation to all political parties to join the government to find solutions to the ongoing crisis in the country.

The invitation came hours after cabinet ministers resigned from their posts.

In a statement, the President’s Media Division said that the current crisis was a result of several economic factors and global development.

“Sri Lanka should find solutions within a democratic framework considering this a national need, the time has come to work together for the sake of all the citizens and the future generations. ”

The president invites all political parties represented in the parliament to come together to accept ministerial portfolios in order to find solutions to this national crisis,” the statement said.

Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Sri Lanka’s Central Bank Governor also tendered his resignation to President Rajapaksa on Monday.

Sri Lanka has for days been facing public protests calling on immediate measures to be taken by the government to solve the economic crisis.

A state of emergency was declared in Sri Lanka on Friday and a 36-hour curfew came into place in the evening the next day which was lifted Monday morning.