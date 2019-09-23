Sri Lankan President, Maithripala Sirisena, on Monday ordered a fresh investigation into the Easter Sunday suicide blasts by appointing a special five-member commission to carry out the probe.

The special commission include judges of the Court of Appeal, the High Court and a retired civil servant.

The government information department said in a statement that the commission was expected to conduct a thorough impartial probe and submit its first interim report after three months.

The final report and recommendations would be submitted in six months.

The government Information Department, however, said the commission would investigate and inquire into and report to take necessary future legal action on anyone connected to attacks.

The commission is also charged with responsibilities of identifying persons /organisations who were directly or indirectly connected to terrorist acts and identify officers and responsible authorities who failed to prevent attacks in spite having prior information.

Series of bomb explosions occurred in churches and luxury hotels on April 21 in the country which killed over 250 people, triggering fear and panic across the island country.

The police said At least 100 suspects had been arrested over alleged links to the attacks and the suspects were currently under the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department and the Terrorism Investigations Department.

However, a local radical group named the National Thawheed Jammath, had been blamed for the attacks.(Xinhua/NAN)