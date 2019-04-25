Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena has asked for the resignation of one of the country’s defense ministers, Hemasiri Fernando, and the Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, over the mishandling of the intelligence reports in the lead up to Easter Sunday’s attacks, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Warnings had been shared with Sri Lankan security services, including one memo addressed to the Inspector General of Police ahead of the attacks but no measures had been implemented to thwart them.

President Sirisea, who is also the country’s Defense Minister, said yesterday that he had no prior knowledge of the advance warning. Sri Lanka’s opposition MP Wijedasa Rajapaksa told a press conference yesterday that he forwarded a letter to President Sirisena asking him to arrest both men.