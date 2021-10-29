From December 1 to 5, 2021, at the velodrome facility, MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Nigeria will come alive as SRTV Production holds a talent hunt.

Speaking at a press briefing, Emerald Obahiagbon, SRTV’s representative, explained that the SRTV Talent Expo was an initiative of SRTV, a 24/7 digital multicast, multicultural arts, entertainment and lifestyle channel that offers traditional and alternative programmes for viewers, mainly between the ages of 16 and 75, with a mix of classic films, off-network series, original programming and more.

It is predominantly an online streaming platform, which features African and African-American content in various forms, including movies, TV programme, Internet radio broadcast and print/online magazine.

SRTV Talent Expo is an annual star-studded top-notch recognition awards/talent hunt brand purposely built for celebrating, showcasing, projecting and promoting stand-out individuals, celebrities, talents, investors, media personalities/brands and all relevant stakeholders within the political and entertainment industry.

This show is aimed at Talent discovery in Nigeria and helps move them out of the polite drawing rooms into the clamouring world. Nigerians of all ages will be provided with the right tools to showcase their talents.

We aim to develop a balanced, fair and transparent awards/ talent hunt platform that will celebrate stand out talents & celebrities, whilst providing a once- in – a – lifetime opportunity for promising talents to emerge and excell.

Our week- long exciting live event is packed with a film screening, entertainment and awards presentation experience that is well structured to serve as a market place where talents are recognised, groomed, and projected.

This year will unveil the much – anticipated SRTV reality TV show called The Next president TV Realty Show. The Next president show has already kicked off with the Next Governor TV reality show across the 36 states of the federation. Highlighting on the Reality show, Mr. Victor Otabor, Group Head Strategy of Rinet Communications explained that the National Selection of winners in each state will go into the house for the main context; their skills in all spheres of lives will be tested including their Intelligent quotient.

Emerald explained,

“We are on a mission of awarding credence & excellence to those that earn it, and providing life – changing opportunities to talents that deserve it.

Our goal is to bring Nollywood Talents ( Home and Away) together to share knowledge, skills, experiences and networking.”

