Christopher Oji

A secondary school girl ,16, has stabbed to death one Babatunde Ishola, 49, a guard with a school in Aboru area of Lagos for allegedly attempting to rape her.

The suspect, Timilehin, an SS3 student has been arrested and she is being interrogated by the police.

Also in the police net are three suspects who were arrested for being in possession of a human skull.

The Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana ,said homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO),Oke Odo, visited the crime scene where the guard was killed at Ogundele Street, Aboru, and the body of the man was found lying in a pool of blood.

Elkana said: “The body was evacuated to the hospital for post mortem examination. The suspect was arrested and the knife she used in stabbing the deceased was recovered .

“In her statement, the suspect said, the deceased , who was her father’s friend, invited her to his house to assist him in fetching water, as he lived in the house alone. She stated that she had always been helping him with the house chores. She said that while she was helping out with the water, on Saturday , the deceased attempted to rape her and she picked a knife from the room and stabbed him.

“The suspect was taken to the hospital for medical and forensic examination. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID),Yaba for discreet investigation.

Elkana, said in another development, three suspects were arrested with a human skull that was removed from a public cemetery for ritual

He said:”On March 3, at about 1.30 am , a team of policemen from Area E Command, FESTAC, while on routine stop-and-search patrol at Alakija Bus Stop along Lagos-IBadagry Expressway, intercepted one Tijani ,42, of number 23, Omomwunmi Street ,Orege Ajegunle,with a black polythene bag containing a human skull.

“He confessed that he was sent by a herbalist ,Shodolamu , 70, to collect the skull from a cemetery attendant. The said herbalist was also arrested. He claimed that he bought the human skull from Falana ,37 , a staff of Trinity Cemetery Ajegunle for 10,000.00. The habalist stated further that he usually grinds the human skull together with other substances to prepare herbs and charms for his customers. The third suspect was equally arrested. He confessed digging out graves to remove human skulls to sell to herbalists. Investigation is ongoing. The suspects will soon be charged to the court.”