A Senior Secondary School (SS3) student at the weekend was shot dead during a clash between security operatives of the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) and suspected rice smugglers at Irosu village,near Badagry, Lagos.

It was gathered that Alade Oba, 18, was hit by stray bullet and died on the spot during the clash between smugglers and JBPT, comprising Nigeria Customs Service, Army and Nigeria Immigration Service.

It was gathered that the JBPT was on routine patrol at Irosu community ,near Sawa check point, around Owode-Apa border post in search of smuggled foreign rice, following a tip off, but some aggrieved youths restricted the attaempt by the security men from entering the community to carry out the operation.

It was gathered further during the argument, the operatives started shooting into the air.

A witness, Mr Edward Oluwole said: “In the process, Alade Oba, an SSS3 student of Kankon Secondary School, was hit by a stray bullet and died on the spot.

“This resulted into serious protest by the youths who mobilized and burnt tyres, demanding for the release of Oba’s body”.

The development prompted the Commanding Officer, 243 Recce Battalion, Ibereko, Badagry, Col. Nicholas Rume, to lead his men to the area to contain what could have degenerated into further loss of lives.

The body was later released to the family for burial while soldiers were deployed to maintain peace in the area.

Mr David Aladeotan, Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Badagry West, said the deceased was on his way from coconut farm when he was hit by stray bullet and died immediately.

“Despite the fact that elders and leaders of the community assured the security agents that there was no smuggled rice in the village, they continued searching, but they did not get anything.

“So, they deliberately picked some motorcycles parked by some people; this resulted into confrontation between the officials and the motorcycle riders, when they were trying to get their bikes back.

“The riders overpowered them and collected their motorcycles back, this made the JBPT to reinforce, blocked the roads, restricting people’s movement.Consequently, they started shooting sporadically into the air and around.The bullets hit two people immediately.

“One of the victims was an SS3 student of Kankon Senior Secondary School, who died on the spot, while the other hit in the leg is receiving treatment in the hospital,” Aladeotan said.