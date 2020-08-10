Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Students and teachers of exit classes (SS3) on Monday, expressed happiness as they returned to school to write the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after over four months of closure of schools in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Fayemi, had last week Wednesday, August 5, in a statewide broadcast, ordered the reopening of schools for senior certificate class across the state for them to do a week-long revision classes before the exam that will start on Monday, August 17, with Mathematics as the first subject.

Daily Sun visited some schools in Ado-Ekiti to monitor resumption and compliance with COVID -19 guidelines.

Some students of Christ School, Ado-Ekiti, were seen doing some clearing works ; cutting grasses, cleaning surroundings, as they distant themselves from one another with their face masks on.

The students were in company of their Principal and teachers supervising them from a short distance as they were also seen in their face masks, while they stood apart observing social distancing.

Other schools visited were : Christ Girls’ School and Mary Immaculate Grammar School in Ado-Ekiti. Some of the students just arrived as their luggages were spotted at a corner within school premises.

Moving round the school premises, some of the classes were having revisions going on

At Christ School, Ado -Ekiti, the Vice Principal, Mr Akinluyi Martins, who expressed happiness over resumption of the SS3 students for revision classes before entering into the examination proper, said the school was in total compliance with COVID -19 guidelines : ” I think first and foremost, it is befitting to return all glory to God for making it possible for us to be in school again, we are so excited and glad that school resumed for certicate class SS3, on this note I want to thank the government of Ekiti State and Governor Kayode Fayemi for a job well done.

” We have been observing all the rules. Right from the school, we used infrared thermometer to test the teachers and the students such that if it is too high they won’t be allowed to come in. You have to be in your face masks, wash hands and use hand sanitizer. We are observing social distancing, as we are not admitting more than 20 students in a class. The hostel arrangement for boarders is done in such a way that we don’t have too many students in each of the hostels. Also, we have set aside the assembly or congregation of students for now .”

Abiodun Oluwapelumi, a student of

Christ School, said he was happy to return to school for revisions and exams after the compulsory and long holiday due the COVID-19 pandemic and was prepared to write the exam.

” I feel very happy returning to school. I am prepared for the exam come Monday, August 17.

At Christ Girls’ School, Ado-Ekiti, the Principal, Mrs Oluremi Esan, also made known her feelings of excitement over resumption and level of compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, said :

” I feel very elated and happy since March 23rd, at least we received the teachers and students, we welcomed them back to school.

” Of all the 94 students we have to write the exams, all are boarders, except four of them that are Day students with health challenges.

“We are starting with revisions right away, we have just checked them into the hostels and we did it in such a way that there is distance between students in their hostels. We put a student in this bunk, the next one will be free. Even in the classes too, we maintained social distancing and the halls to write the exams. We have also put in place hand washing soaps, Veronica buckets, one at each of the school gates, one in front of the hall and others placed at conspicuous spots. Thank God we have cleared the bushes and we are still clearing, the kitchen staffs are cleaning the kitchen and preparing for the food the students are going to eat this afternoon, we are set. ”

Sunday Oluwasekemi, a student of Christ Girls’ School said it was good returning to school and was well prepared for her exams.

” I feel good returning to school to write my exam and to complete my schedules.

” I am fully prepared for my exams as I studied my notebooks while at home because of the corovirus pandemic

“I have been complying with COVID-19 guidelines by observing social distancing and wearing my facemask.”

Also expressing happiness, Mrs Omagbemi Ajoke, the Principal, Mary Immaculate Grammar School, said : ” We all feel happy returning to school after close to five months pandemic holiday. It is seen all over, more so, our government has made resumption easy and convenient for us by providing the basic things we need to take off. Government has given us Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, Infrared thermometer, hand washing liquid soaps and sprayers to combat the bushes around us. The old students have also come to support the school with some of the above items and face masks for the students and staffs too. We are happy to come back to school knowing fully well that we are safe. We are ready as revision classes are already going on.

“The total population of our SS3 class is 145 to write the Senior Secordary School Examination.”

On school’s compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, Omagbemi said: ” We are 100 percent compliant. This morning when the children came, we checked them in with infrared thermometer. We checked every student and teacher that came into the school, after which they washed their hands with liquid soap. Every student, teacher including parents that came used their face masks.

“We have also set up a committee to be in charge. They will be at the gate as early as 7:am. The issue of social distancing is also reflected in the way we arrange our seats, it is one student on a twin locker.”