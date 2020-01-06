The leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) has clarified that it expelled the former branch leadership of Transmission Corporation of Nigeria (TCN) due to anti-union activities.

President of SSAEAC, Chris Okonkwo, said the TCN exco was expelled since April 2019, having been on suspension for a year earlier.

“The SSAEAC National Delegates Conference replaced the expelled TCN branch exco since April 2019 having expelled the former,” he said.

He noted that SSAEAC was in trade dispute with TCN management that is sponsoring destabilization of its union and stopped remittance of its dues.

He said, “Duely expelled persons cannot lay claim to dues moreover as their sponsor is tampering with SSAEAC dues and yet to remit all withheld funds. Outstanding remittance stands at N30 million from TCN to SSAEAC national account.”

Okonkwo stated that, even without suspension and then expulsion, the exco’s tenure in office expired in June 2019.

He added that, “On the sabotage of shutting down the National grid on 11th December, these expelled people and their sponsors collided with junior NUEE to achieve that, to intimidate Ministers of Power and government. SSAEAC as a union condemned the action and reported the sabotage to government.”