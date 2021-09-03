A new Board of Trustees of the Social Science Academy of Nigeria (SSAN) has inaugurated a new Executive Committee that would lead the academy for the next two years.

Prof. Sheriffdeen Tella, SSAN Secretary, who made the announcement in a statement said that the ceremony took place at the academy’s Secretariat in Kado Estate, Abuja.

According to him, their tenure is with effect from Sept. 1, 2021 and it will end in August 2023.

The Executive Committee members include Prof. Funmi Togonu-Bickersteth, President; Prof. Etannibi Alemika, 1st Vice-President; and Prof. Alloysius-Michaels. Okolie as 2nd Vice- President.

Others include Prof. Sheriffdeen A. Tella, Secretary; Associate Prof. Jibril Edicha, Treasurer; Prof. Ogho Alubo, Editor and Prof. Yusufu Ali Zoaka, Member.

Members of the new Board of Trustees of the Academy are Prof. Uvie A. Igun, Prof. Uche C. Isiugo-Abanihe, Prof. Mike Kwanashie,Prof. Layi Erinosho, Prof. Haruna Dlakwa and Prof. Abubakar Mashi Sani.

The Social Science Academy of Nigeria is a not-for-profit research institute with a mandate to harness and develop the capacity of Nigerian social scientists as well as promote the advancement of social science knowledge.

The Academy is an umbrella organisation for all social science faculties, learned societies, and research organisations in Nigeria. (NAN)

