From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP), Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) chapter, has given the college management a 14-day ultimatum to redress the situation in which academic staff have taken over some positions meant for non-teaching staff as prescribed by extant rules and regulations.

The 14-day ultimatum was issued at a congress summoned to discuss the usurpation of offices by the teaching staff and the expiration of an ultimatum to the management.

Daily Sun gathered that the congress was conveyed to announce the commencement of an industrial action but plead from elders of the union led to the resolution to issue another ultimatum.

The union listed the positions for which their members have been denied and taken over by academic staff to include the CITM, works and services, physical planning unit and consult directorship as well as Fire Services head.

In a two-page communique, signed by the SSANIP Chairman, Kayode Samuel, and the Secretary, Odundayo Kolawole, the union said some federal polytechnics had complied with the extant rules and regulations on filling such positions and wondered why that of YABATECH would be an exemption.