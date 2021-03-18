By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) branch has sued for peaceful resolution of the current face-off between the management and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) over usurpation of offices by teaching staff.

In a statement signed by ASUP YABATECH chairman, Mr. Aderemi Ajiboye, said appointments into certain offices are absolutely outside the purview of career progression because they are political.

Ajiboye, who sued for peaceful resolution of the crisis between the management and SSANIP, insisted that these appointments are done based on well stated criteria for would- be occupants of the positions.

According to him, the last three rectors before the incumbent did the appointments with academic staff as the heads of the units particularly Consult, Physical Planning Unit (PPU) and CITM.

Said he: ”ASUP YABATECH did a fact finding exercise through some institutions in the polytechnic sector and found out that the three above listed units were headed by academic staff. For example, Fedpoly Offa, Fedpoly Ilaro, Fedpoly Ede, Fedpoly Ado Ekiti and Kano state poly.

”Our stand is that if particularly appointments into the Consult, PPU and CITM are headed by academic staff in the institutions mentioned then replicating it in YABATECH can not be said to be out of order.”

SSANIP YABATECH branch issued the college management 14-day ultimatum to reverse the usurpation of offices/positions by academic staff meant for non-teaching as proscribed by law.

The union listed the positions for which their members have been denied to include the Director, CITM, the Director, Works and Services, the Director, Physical Planning Unit, the Director, Consult and the Head of Fire Services.