

Gabriel Dike

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) will embark on a 14-day warning strike from Monday, October 5 based on the inability of the Federal Government to meet their demands. In a circular to branch chairmen of NASU and SSANU, the unions recalled that the Joint Action Committee (JAC) had agreed that members would embark on a 14-day industrial action immediately universities resume after the COVID-19 lockdown. The circular dated September 28 and signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peter Adeyemi, and the National President of SSANU, Mr. Samson Ugwoke, said the warning strike is a prelude to a full blown one unless government act fast. The circular reads: “Following the recent directive from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to vice chancellors for the immediate resumption/safe reopening of universities, you are hereby directed to commence 14-day warning strike effective from 5th to 19th October, 2020.”According to the unions, the strike is premised on inconsistencies of the Integrated Payroll Personnel and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in the payment of salaries, non payment of arrears of Earned Allowances owed NASU and SSANU members, non implementation of arrears of minimum wage, non payment of retirement benefits to retired members.Other demands include delay in re-negotiation of 2009 FNG/NASU and SSANU agreements, usurpation of headship of non teaching units by academic staff, neglect and poor funding of state universities, corruption in the university system and non constitution of visitation panel to federal universities.”Please note that this warning strike is a prelude to a full blown, total and indefinite industrial action if the grievances highlighted are not properly addressed. JAC congresses are to be held in all branches on or before Friday, October 2 to sensitize members and ensure the full mobilization and compliance for the success of the warning strike, “the unions stressed.