James Ojo, Abuja

As the non teaching staff of government owned universities mobilise for a strike beginning from Monday, July 15, the Federal Government has been called upon to probe the disbursement of the 80% end earned allowance paid to their academic counterparts.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non Academic Staff Union(NASU) accused the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of lack of transparency in the management of the end earned allowance, particularly the hazard allowance.

Briefing the media after the meeting of the Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU, Comrade Samson Ugwoke said that the strike would commence at all branches and move to zonal level.

The date for what he described as mother of all strike that will hold in Abuja has not been decided, Comrade Ugwoke who is president of SSANU said.

According to him, the JAC deliberated on issues of contention such as the refusal of the Federal Government to execute the agreement reached in 2016, the refusal to obey court order on their members in University Staff Schools, and enrollment in the IPPIS scheme and pension scheme.

“We shall not allow our members to participate in the pension scheme or migrate since we were not carried along from the beginning,” he pointed out.