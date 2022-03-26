By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Two non-teaching staff unions in the Nigerian University System (NUS) at the weekend directed its members to proceed on a strike with effect from Monday, March 28.

Following the directive, branch chairmen have mobilised members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) for the industrial action.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The strike would disrupt administrative activities in state and federal universities nationwide.

A circular to branch chairmen dated March 25, signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, and National President of SSANU Mohammed Ibrahim, stated that the warning strike is meant to force the Federal Government to meet their demands.

The warning strike is for two weeks and is under the umbrella of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘Having waited so long, this is to inform you that the government has not responded nor reacted to our demands as at this moment,’ the JAC stated.

‘In view of the nonchalant attitude of the government to our demands, this is to direct our members in all universities and inter-university centres throughout the country to commence a two-week warning strike by midnight of Sunday, March 27, 2022, in the first instance as earlier conveyed to the federal government in our letter.’

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The JAC warned that the two weeks strike would be comprehensive and total as no concession should be given in any guise.

‘Your strike compliance and adherence to this directive is mandatory for all branches of NASU and SSANU in the universities and inter-university centres,’ it warned.

The two weeks warning strike would further cripple the public universities. Already, members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are currently on two months roll over strike.