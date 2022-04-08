By Gabriel Dike

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) has directed its members in public universities to continue with the ongoing industrial action.

JAC in a circular to branch chairmen of SSANU and NASU signed by National President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim and General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, dated April 8th, 2022, directed members to continue with the warning for another two weeks.

Recalled that the two non-teaching staff in the Nigerian University System (NUS) on Monday, March 2022, directed its members to commence two weeks warning strike in the first instance.

JAC said the decision to extend the warning strike to another two weeks is the non-invitation of the Federal Government to its leadership to a meeting since members embarked on industrial action.

Another reason for the extension of the strike to two weeks, JAC said is the statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, that the Federal Government would implement the ‘’no work, no pay to non-teaching staff.

It said: “The national leadership of JAC of NASU and SSANU held its meeting today, Friday, April, 2022, to appraise the ongoing warning strike embarked upon by of our unions and also used the opportunity to commend the high level of compliance of our branches with the ongoing warning strike.

“The meeting observed that the Federal Government has not deemed it fit to invite the JAC of NASU and SSANU to a meeting since the struggle started and also took note of the media statement credited to the representative of the government, Dr, Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment on the application of no work, no pay policy to our members.

“The meeting therefore resolved that the issues in contention are not new and that JAC has followed due process and fulfilled all necessary conditions precedent before commencing the strike.’’

JAC directed all branches of NASU and SSANU to hold congresses on Monday, April 11, 2022 and take resolutions on the ongoing strike. It said the outcome of the resolutions should be forwarded to their respective union headquarters immediately for collation.

The leadership of JAC said based on the failure of the Federal Government to act positively on the ongoing warning strike, the non-teaching staff are t continue with the warning strike for another two weeks.

JAC hoped that within the period the government would be in a position to address their demands, adding, “if the present situation persists, the members of NASU and SSANU will be adequately informed about the next line of action before the expiration of the additional two weeks.”

Among the demands are the inconsistence in the IPPIS payment, non-payment of earned allowances, delay in renegotiation of FG/NASU and SSANU agreement, non-payment of arrears of national minimum wage, usurpation of headship of non-teaching units in clear violation of Conditions of Service and Establishment procedures, neglect and poor funding of state universities and non-payment of retirement benefit of outgoing members.