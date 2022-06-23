By Gabriel Dike

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) has extended its ongoing industrial action by two months.

The non-teaching staff had embarked on a strike on April 21 to press home the implementation of their demands. JAC had on May 23 extended the industrial action by one month.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In a circular to branch chairmen of SSANU and NASU dated June 21 and signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi and National President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, the unions said negotiations with the Federal Government team to resolve contending issues were ongoing but at a slow pace.

Adeyemi and Ibrahim observed that there had been no commitment to pay the arrears of Earned Allowances being owned non-teaching staff.

“In view of the fact that government is still a long way from effectively resolving the issues in contention, it is only expedient that we allow the process to be fully concluded before directing the end of the strike.

“Consequently, you are hereby informed that the strike has been extended by two months, within which we are hoping that all the contentious issues would have been effectively laid to rest. The two months extension is with effect from Friday, 24th June 2022.

“We urge you to keep up the spirit across the branches as we are slowly inching close to victory. We also urge you to disregard various rumours and misinformation especially on social media and rely on your national leaders who are ever willing to give factual and true information on the status of the struggle,” part of the circular read.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .