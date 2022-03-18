By Gabriel Dike

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have issued the Federal Government with an ultimatum to implement its demands.

The ultimatum was issued after a meeting of JAC on Wednesday, March 16, 2020 to appraise recent development on the content of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandum of Action (MoA) reached with the government.

JAC concluded that the Federal Government has not been sincere with the implementation of the agreements.

The ultimatum is contained in a letter to the Minister of Labour and Employment, dated March 16 and signed by NASU General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi and National President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim. The letter is titled Re- Looming industrial action and notice of warning strike.

JAC disclosed that it wrote a letter dated March 1, 2022 in respect of their demands and that nothing came out of it.

The two unions said it has earlier given a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government in respect of its members grievances and agitation in the non-implementation of the agreements.

“The meeting was shocked that two weeks after giving the Federal Government ultimatum, nothing tangible has come out of it and that government has not even acknowledged the letter with a response as expected.

“It noted that the Federal Government is not bothered with the detestable conditions of members of non-teaching staff in our universities and Inter-university centres.”

JAC gave government up to Sunday, March 27 to do the needful as regards the demands of members.

The two unions warned that if government fails to meet the demands, it would have no other option than to direct its members to proceed on two weeks warning strike.

According to JAC, the two-week warning strike would be in the first instance to drive home its demands of non-teaching staff in the universities and Inter-university centers.