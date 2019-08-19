Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) on Monday commenced a five-day warning strike to press home their demand of N30 billion in earned allowances.

The FUTO branch chairman of SSANU and JAC, Franklin Matthews, gave the directives to union members after a joint prayer by the two unions.

Matthews disclosed other pressing demands of the union to include granting their request on university staff school matters, as well as a renegotiation of 2009 agreements.

According to the SSANU chairman, the strike is expected to be total and comprehensive involving the school bursary, drivers, cleaners as well as security operatives of the school who are members of the union.

The NASU branch chairman, Samuel Iwuala, while also addressing members of the union, disclosed that a strike task force has been set up to adequately ensure strict compliance.