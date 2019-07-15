Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The protest staged by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), University of Ibadan branch on Monday, paralysed academic and administrative activities at the institution.

The two unions began a three-day protest to demand N30 billion Earned Allowance and against the alleged refusal of the Federal Government to obey a court judgment on staff school salaries.

The inscriptions on some of the placards carried by the protesters include: ‘FG stop provoking inter union crises in Nigerian universities,’ ‘We demand N30billion to pay part of our earned allowance now,’ ‘FG, please obey court judgment on staff school.”

SSANU UI Chairman Mr Wale Akinremi, who spoke on behalf of leaders of the unions, lamented that steps are not being taken to effect positive changes in the way teachers are treated in the country.

The three-day protest, according to him, would be followed by a branch protest and the ‘mother of all protests’ at the national level, which would shake the corridors of power to its foundation.