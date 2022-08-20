From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has announced their ongoing strike for a period of two months, effective from August 24.

JAC said the decision followed the conclusion of negotiation between it and the federal government team led by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

It noted that the two months are to allow the government to implement the agreements reached.

This was disclosed in a statement issued at the weekend by Peters Adeyemi General Secretary NASU and Spokesman of JAC.

“Part of the agreement is the decision of the government to set aside the sum of N50 billion for the payment of earned academic and earned allowances, cogent decision on the University Peculiar Personnel Payroll System (U3PS), release of the white paper on university visitation panel and funding of the universities.

“On the poor funding of federal institutions, the Minister said he directed the National Universities Commission (NUC) to ensure that all the schools are up-to-date on what they are supposed to do, otherwise sanctions will be visited on any institution that defaults.

“The Minister of Education also gave an assurance that no member of the unions that participated in the strike will be victimised.

“The Minister said President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to devout 15 per cent of the national budget to education.

“On the salary payment system, the Minister said the alternative payment systems provided by ASUU JAC of NASU and SSANU did very well. He added that the Federal Government is awaiting the report of the technical committee it set up before taking action on the matter.

“When we presented the offers that the government made to our members, they think that since the majority of the issues that are in contention have been substantially addressed by the government, the strike is hereby be suspended effective this Wednesday, 24 August 2022,” he stated.