From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Federal University of Owerri (FUTO) chapters of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) have threatened to shut down Aso Rock, Abuja, should the Federal Government turn down their demands.

In separate speeches by the leaders of the two unions in Owerri on Tuesday after a protest march at the premises of the institution, both unions urged the Federal Government to urgently respond to their demands.

SSANU acting state chairman Uchenna Nwokeji stated that the ‘Federal Government must keep to their agreement. For more than 3 months, they have refused to listen to us; we say no to that kind of treatment. We urged the education minister to advise the president correctly, salaries should be paid in uniform and on time. After Thursday, we will bring down every movement in Abuja.’

NASU Chairman Sam Iwuala, on his own part, said that the Federal Government has ignored them, explaining that their demonstration was to correct the treatment, adding that ‘if the Federal Government refuses to listen to our demand, we would pull down Aso Rock.’

The protest earlier saw the aggrieved unions marching in the premises of the school carrying placcards with such inscription as “inconsistence in the IPPIS payment”, non payment of the arrears of minimum wage”, “non constitution of visitation panels for universities”, “non payment of retirement benefits of members” and “non payment of Earned Allowances (EA)”.