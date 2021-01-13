From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), University of Port Harcourt (Uniport), chapter, Choba, yesterday, grounded activities at the institution.

The joint protest witnessed dozens of members in attendance, who marched from the Delta Park to the Senate Secretariat, where they delivered their protest letter to the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Stephen Okodudu.

The two unions had on Tuesday, held a congress meeting at the Ebitimi Banigo Hall, where they resolved to stage the protest in obedience to the directive of the national leadership

In the protest letter, which was received on behalf of the Vice Chancellor by the Acting Registrar, Mrs. C. Granville, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU, berated Federal Government for its failure to address lingering issues as contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Speaking, Uniport SSANU chairman, Bernard Chukwu, said after the three days warning strike, if nothing is done by government, there would be outright grounding of academic activities in the institution.

Chukwu expressed disappointment that SSANU and NASU have always fulfilled their part of every agreement reached, accusing government of not being fair to university workers.

In her remarks, the University’s Acting Registrar, Mrs. Granville, assured the protesters that their request would be channelled to the appropriate quarters.