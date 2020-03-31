Gabriel Dike

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University, Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos State Council and other stakeholders recently acknowledged the infrastructural development and academic stability recorded under Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun as the vice chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU).

The acknowledgement was made at the commissioning of SSANU-LASU secretariat which also attracted SSANU National Administrative Committee members, NLC Lagos Council chairperson, Funmi Sessi, representative of LASU VC, Prof. Olumuyiwa Noah and Registrar, Mr. Olayinka Amuni.

SSANU president, Mr. Samson Ugwoke acknowledged that there is peace in LASU for the past four years, noting “the VC has turned around the university.”

“As chairman of the Joint Action Committee, I have directed SSANU, NASU and NAAT members to cooperate with the VC. I have never received any petition from the branch to come and settle any dispute in LASU. “LASU is lock to have a governor with a listening ear.”

According to him, SSANU-LASU has become the first state university to commission a big and modern secretariat. The NLC Lagos council chairperson Funmi Sassi said before LASU was known for numerous wrong things and that under the current VC, peace has returned to the campus while outstanding promotions have been resolved.

“Today we have peace in LASU and infrastructural development under Fagbohun. When there are issues with management, let us dialogue and resolve the issues without disrupting the system’’, she stressed.

Prof. Noah, who represented the VC, said LASU is moving fast and it is because “you cooperated with the management. He expect other unions to put up a better secretariat and commended SSANU-LASU for being the first among the four staff unions to complete their secretariat.

The SSANU-LASU branch chairman Saheed Oseni said events of the past four years has shown that the problems of LASU was leadership which the current VC addressed using his leadership style.

“In those days, LASU went through series of crises on a regular basis. We had a leader that was anti workers. But today, the university is at peace and staffs are happy with the VC”.

He commended the current university administration and noted hat the VC has shown how a good leader can bring peace and attracts infrastructural development.

Oseni applauded the former chairman (Sessi) for initiating the construction of the secretariat and praised SSANU members for their support to ensure the completion of the project.

Registrar of LASU, Mr. Olayinka Amuni appreciated SANU-LASU for executing the project, adding “this is an indication of prudence on the part of SSANU leadership”.

While the immediate past, Vice President o SSANU (West), Alfred Jimoh described the SSANU -LASU secretariat as the biggest in the zone and recalled that Sessi started the project. He lauded the current exco for completing the secretariat.