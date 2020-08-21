Gabriel Dike

The national leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian (SSANU) has queried its University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch acting chairman, Mr. Olusola Sowunmi for kicking against the removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor.

The query signed by the SSANU National Vice President, Mr. Alfred Jimoh, gave Sowunmi 72 hours to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for his stance which amounted to an act of insubordination.

SSANU said the leadership’s attention was drawn to the joint condemnation on the Babalakin-led council of UNILAG for its unjust, ungodly, and illegal removal of the university vice chancellor, dated August 13, 2020 and the union leadership demanded an explanation from Sowunmi about his role in the event.

In the query the leadership of SSANU both at the zonal and national levels said they were surprised that contrary to instructions by the zone, the public relations officer and national president in phone discussions they had with Sowunmi after the removal of Ogundipe demanding that it remained neutral in the matter “you turned deaf ears to the instructions of your superior officers in the union and went ahead to co-sign the communique with other leaders in UNILAG without clearance from your superior officers.”

The union said information at its disposal showed Sowunmi did not carry his exco along and signed the resolution as chairman instead of acting chairman.