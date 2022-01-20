From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), has rejected the purported plan to increase fuel price and vowed that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) would protest any increment by the Federal Government.

The National President of SSANU, Comrade Haruna Ibrahim, stated this during the SSANU 41st Regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting hosted by the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife Branch, at the ultra modern ICT Main Conference Hall of the University, on Thursday, in Ile-Ife.

He noted that Nigerians are not finding life easy with the price of goods skyrocketing beyond control to the extent that citizenry cannot take their three square meals, saying “civil servants leaders cannot fold their hands and allowing indigenes witnessing another hardship time again.”

The SSANU President explained that the organised labour will soon come out with a position on the planned increase in fuel prices across the country, stressing that the present government is not doing anything better to Nigeria unions especially SSANU.

He bemoaned the national insecurity where banditry, kidnapping, killing have been daily news, warning that any increment in fuel price would be vehemently rejected.

The SSANU President commended the Vice-Chancellor of the OAU, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, for maintaining peaceful coexistence with the staff and students of the institution, just as he called for reward of diligent staff and appropriate punishment for negligence of duty.

Speaking, the OAU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ogunbodede, appreciated SSANU for chosen OAU for their 41st Regular NEC meeting.

He charged SSANU to address the issue of shortcoming of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) through cooperation, saying this would only solve the problem with IPPIS.

Earlier, the SSANU Chairman, OAU branch, Comrade Taiwo Arobadi, said that the attitude of the leaders in governance need the intervention of the union to overcome the enormous problems and challenges confronting members in various Institutions of learning.

“Today, you will agree with me that most of our 2009 agreement with the Federal Government are yet to be respected or at half implemented in most of the University, claiming paucity of funds.

“The journey for the payment of Earned Allowances has been taken too far. Education is indeed believed to be a critical variable in the developmental agenda of any society which paradoxically has been rejected to the lower ring of the ladder in annual budgetary provisions,” he added.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who was represented by Sooko Kemade Elugbaju, described the Vice-Chancellor as a gentle and peace loving man who respect the culture with his humility has transformed OAU to a greater heights.

The OAU VC, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, SSANU National President, Comrd. Haruna Ibrahim, Vice-President, Comrd. Abdussobur Salam received excellence awards for their good services to the association.